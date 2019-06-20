Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Leaving MTV, Moving to VH1 This Summer

Nick Cannon’s long-running comedy series Wild ‘N Out will have a new network when it returns for a 13th season next month. The show is moving from MTV to its sister network VH1, MTV said Wednesday.

The first episode of Wild ‘N Out‘s new season will debut on VH1 Sunday, July 7. According to TheWrap, the first celebrity guests will be the stars of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Cannon also called in Wiz Khalifa, Marlon Wayans, Swizz Beatz, T-Pain, Anderson .Paak, Tiny Harris, Ne-Yo, NeNe Leakes, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sofi Tukker, Lupe Fiasco, Akon, Perez Hilton, Marshmello and A$AP Ferg to appear on the show.

MTV already renewed the show for 90 more episodes, which will bring it up to Season 16. The sketch comedy series debuted in 2005 on MTV and moved to MTV2 for Season 5. It returned to MTV for Season 8, and it remained there until Wednesday’s announcement.

Cannon is an executive producer on the series, along with Michael Goldman for NCredible Entertainment. Nile Evans and Annie Gillies are the showrunners, and Candida Boyette-Clemons is the executive producer for MTV.

While Cannon will continue to host the comedy series, he also began a new job on Monday. He took over the morning show on Los Angeles’ hip-hop station Power 106.

“Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our hip-hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are No. 1 and not going anywhere,” Cannon said in a statement last week. “Los Angeles is used to star players joining star franchises. I’m just honored for the opportunity to make our community and culture proud.”

Cannon later told Variety that becoming a morning personality is a “dream come true.”

“One of my first jobs was interning at a radio station in Southern California (San Diego). I’ve been coming to Power since 15, so to be here and now have my own morning show host is crazy,” Cannon told Variety. “I can’t wait to get out, connect with the people, do some events, really be in the city in a real way.”

As for getting up early in the morning, Cannon said there would be no issue for him.

“I’m always operating on these hours. I don’t go to bed,” Cannon said. “You know how most people put their pajamas on and get in the bed? I don’t do that. I go to sleep when I get tired and wake up — that might be 3 in the afternoon. I don’t have a set bedtime, so I don’t have to worry about waking up.”

Cannon shot to fame on All That and hosted NBC’s America’s Got Talent from 2009 to 2016. He now hosts Fox’s surprise hit game show The Masked Singer.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images