New ‘SNL’ Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airs Matt Damon Episode Instead

NBC is not airing a new episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend. Instead, viewers tuning in at 11:30 p.m. ET will see a repeat of the Christmas episode featuring Matt Damon, with a performance from Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus.

Damon’s episode opened with “It’s A Wonderful Trump,” in which Alec Baldwin once again played President Donald Trump in a parody of the Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life. During the cold open sketch, the angel Clarence (Kenan Thompson) showed Trump what life would be like if he never became president. The sketch gave Damon a chance to play Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as he did during the Season 44 premiere episode.

The other sketches in the episode were “Westminster Daddy Show,” “Best Christmas Ever,” “Christmas Ornaments,” “Oscar Host Auditions,” “Weezer” and “Cop Christmas.”

After the episode aired, the SNL team released the fake commercial sketch “Glitter Litter Automatic Litter,” which was cut for time. In the commercial, Damon explains how the Glitter Litter Automatic Litter turns cat poop into glittery jewellery ornaments you can sell.

“The next time Fluffy dumps a brownie, you’ll own a remarkable piece of jewellery,” Damon said.

The episode also included Cyrus and Ronson’s performance of their new single, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” They were also joined by Sean Ono Lennon for a performance of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

NBC will also air the 2008 SNL episode featuring host Jonah Hill and singer Mariah Carey at 10 p.m. ET.



Saturday Night Live will be off again next week. The Feb. 9 episode featuring host and performer Halsey will air instead.

The latest new episode aired last weekend, with Idris Elba hosting and Khalid performing. The episode featured an acclaimed parody of R. Kelly’s now-infamous interview with Gayle King.

The next new SNL airs on March 30, with Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh and musical guest Tame Impala.

The April 6 episode will be hosted by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles is set to perform. The episode will air a week before Game of Thrones‘ final season begins on HBO.

Emma Stone will return to the show on April 13 to promote her charity work with Omaze. Her musical guest is the South Korean pop sensation BTS, who will likely perform songs from their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which comes out on April 12.

Photo credit: NBC