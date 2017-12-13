New ‘Roseanne’ Photo Shows Darlene and Dan on Set

A new photo from the set of the Roseanne revival shows Roseanne and Dan with Darlene. The set looks like an amazing recreation of the original Conner home from the iconic sitcom.

“You will feel the emotion from seeing that set again,” executive producer Bruce Helford, who was the showrunner on the 1992-1993 season, told Entertainment Weekly. “It will be an extra-special experience.”

The new photo has Roseanne Barr as the titular character, with John Goodman returning as Dan and Sara Gilbert as Darlene. Even though the last season of Roseanne revealed that Dan died of a heart attack, Goodman will be back.

Also returning are Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Michael Fishman as D.J., Johnny Galecki as David and Alicia Goranson as Becky. Sarah Chalke, who replaced Goranson in 1993, also returned in a new role.

“The biggest challenge in the first episode was figuring out how to reestablish everybody and explain what they’ve been doing for the last 21 years,” returning producer Bruce Rasmussen told EW.

Barr is also a big part of the writer’s room, which now includes Whitney Cummings and Wanda Sykes. The show is still set in Lanford, Illinois, and the Connors still live in the same house.

Helford said the goal of the show is give audiences a look at an “honest,” blue-collar family, which is why audiences fell in love with the original series.

“These people are very much the core of what’s going on in the country right now,” Helford added.

The new season of Roseanne, which picks up 20 years after season nine ended, will start in 2018. The original plan for the show was just eight episodes, but ABC ordered one more in November.