New Drama 'The Rookie: Feds' Gets Series Premiere Date at ABC

ABC's upcoming The Rookie spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, finally has a premiere date. Months after the series was first confirmed to be in the works, the network confirmed with the release of its 2022-2023 TV schedule that the new drama will join its Tuesday lineup for the fall 2022 season.

Fans will be able to catch the series premiere on The Rookie: Feds on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET following the Season 8 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise at 8 p.m. ET. Fans who miss the premiere will be able to stream it the next day on Hulu. Meanwhile, Season 5 of The Rookie is scheduled to air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. That series will follow America's Funniest Home Videos, entering its 33rd season, at 7 p.m., the debut season of Celebrity Jeopardy! at 8 p.m., and Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 p.m.

Fans were first introduced to The Rookie: Feds in a two-episode arc on the current fourth season of The Rookie, which served as backdoor pilot for The Rookie: Feds. That backdoor pilot introduced Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone was enlisted by Nathan Fillion's Officer John Nolan and the LA division of the FBI to help when one of her former students became a suspect in a terror attack following an explosion at a local power station. Simone is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her children could follow their own.

Nash-Betts is set to reprise her role in the new drama, with Felix Solis starring as Special Agent Matthew Garza and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark. The series is set in the same universe as the mothership show, though it is unclear if characters will move back and forth back and forth between the two series. The Rookie launched in October 2018 and follows Fillon's John, a 45-year-old newly-divorced Pennsylvania man, is inspired to move to Los Angeles to join the police force as the LAPD's oldest rookie. The show also stars Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Jenna Dewan.

The Rookie: Feds is co-created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 27.