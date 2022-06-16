ABC Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor fans finally have a date to circle on their calendars because ABC announced its fall 2022 premiere dates on Thursday. The network's season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with new episodes of its hit sitcoms The Conners and Abbott Elementary. ABC also announced a new title for Hilary Swank's Alaska-set newspaper drama, which will not premiere until October.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 and Station 19 Season 6 will debut on Oct. 6, much later than ABC's other shows. The dramas will serve as lead-ins for Alaska Daily, previously known as just Alaska. The new drama stars Swank as a disgraced New York journalist who moves to Anchorage to start her journey of redemption. Alaska Daily was created by Tom McCarthy, the Oscar-winning director behind Spotlight.

The Rookie: Feds is ABC's only other new scripted show premiering this fall. It is a spin-off of Nathan Fillion's The Rookie, starring Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest FBI Academy rookie. Nash-Betts' character was introduced in a two-part backdoor pilot that aired during The Rookie's most recent season. Feds will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 27, following Bachelor in Paradise.

Speaking of Bachelor in Paradise, the Bachelor spin-off starts its new season on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET. Its first Monday episode airs on Oct. 3, ahead of The Good Doctor's premiere. BiP was chosen as the replacement for Dancing With the Stars, which will now be exclusively available on Disney+. Two-hour BiP episodes will also air on Tuesdays. Scroll on to see ABC's full fall 2022 premieres schedule.