ABC Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates
Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor fans finally have a date to circle on their calendars because ABC announced its fall 2022 premiere dates on Thursday. The network's season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with new episodes of its hit sitcoms The Conners and Abbott Elementary. ABC also announced a new title for Hilary Swank's Alaska-set newspaper drama, which will not premiere until October.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 and Station 19 Season 6 will debut on Oct. 6, much later than ABC's other shows. The dramas will serve as lead-ins for Alaska Daily, previously known as just Alaska. The new drama stars Swank as a disgraced New York journalist who moves to Anchorage to start her journey of redemption. Alaska Daily was created by Tom McCarthy, the Oscar-winning director behind Spotlight.
The Rookie: Feds is ABC's only other new scripted show premiering this fall. It is a spin-off of Nathan Fillion's The Rookie, starring Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest FBI Academy rookie. Nash-Betts' character was introduced in a two-part backdoor pilot that aired during The Rookie's most recent season. Feds will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 27, following Bachelor in Paradise.
Speaking of Bachelor in Paradise, the Bachelor spin-off starts its new season on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET. Its first Monday episode airs on Oct. 3, ahead of The Good Doctor's premiere. BiP was chosen as the replacement for Dancing With the Stars, which will now be exclusively available on Disney+. Two-hour BiP episodes will also air on Tuesdays. Scroll on to see ABC's full fall 2022 premieres schedule.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m. ET: The Conners (Season 5)
8:30 p.m. ET: The Goldbergs (Season 10)
9 p.m. ET: Abbott Elementary (Season 2, new night)
9:30 p.m. ET: Home Economics (Season 3)
10 p.m. ET: Big Sky (Season 2, new night)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. ET: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 1)
9 p.m. ET: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 3)
10 p.m. ET: The Rookie (Season 5)
The new season of America's Funniest Home Videos will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. ET: Bachelor in Paradise (Season 8)
10 p.m. ET: The Rookie: Feds (Season 1)
Bachelor in Paradise's first fall season will start with a Tuesday episode. It will lead into The Rookie: Feds, one of only two new scripted dramas debuting on ABC this fall. ABC held back American Idol, The Bachelor, Judge Steve Harvey, A Million Little Things, and The Wonder Years for midseason. Not Dead Yet, a new dramedy starring Gina Rodriguez, will debut later this season as well.
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m. ET: Bachelor in Paradise (Season 8)
10 p.m. ET: The Good Doctor (Season 6)
ABC will be without DWTS for the first time since 2005, as Disney and the network decided to move the show to Disney+. This is also the first time since 2007 that ABC is starting a new TV season without DWTS on Mondays. Dancing fans will be met with former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants searching for love instead of celebrities competing for the mirror ball trophy on Monday nights.
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m. ET: Station 19 (Season 6)
9 p.m. ET: Grey's Anatomy (Season 19)
10 p.m. ET: Alaska Daily (Season 1, formerly known as Alaska)
Alaska Daily scored a great timeslot, following Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy. The new drama features Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a New York journalist who moves to Anchorage after a scandal. Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holsman, Grace Dobe, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank round out the main cast.