‘New Amsterdam’ Receives Full Season Order From NBC After Steady Ratings

Things are looking good for freshman drama New Amsterdam, as NBC has reportedly already ordered more episodes of the series.

New Amsterdam aired its third episode on Tuesday night, and just a few hours later the series got a surge of validation from its network. According to a report by Deadline, NBC added nine more episodes to the show, bringing its first season up to an even 22 episodes. The show has already gotten an average 1.6 Nielsen rating in the key demographics, and an average of 7.6 million viewers by the Live + Same day measure. All in all, it is the number two series on NBC right behind Manifest.

The increased order came after the third episode secured yet another night of solid ratings. The show is a medical procedural, meaning that there likely won’t be any big plot shifts to accommodate the extra episodes, but it is still great news for fans and the folks who work on the show alike.

New Amsterdam is based on a memoir by Dr. Eric Manheimer, titled Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital. Manheimer worked for 12 years as a Medical Director. His book was adapted for TV by David Schulner, who also writes and executive produces the series. Fellow executive producer Kate Dennis directed the pilot episode, and the doctor himself also works as a producer.

The show stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocki Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine. NBC Entertainment is thrilled with its performance so far, as Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta explained to Deadline.

“It’s thrilling to come out of the gate this season with a series that has resonated so well with audiences. The show hits the sweet spot of the NBC brand – positivity, emotion and incredible storytelling,” they said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our fantastic cast, executive producers, Universal Television and everyone who has worked so hard in getting the show off to such a terrific start.”

New Amsterdam is one of two new dramas on NBC this fall, the other of which is Manifest. Manifest has not gotten an additional order yet, which may be because of its more serialized style. Plot-heavy shows can often be confined to fewer episodes per season, but the show is still off to a promising start.

New Amsterdam may have also gotten a boost relative to its competition on other networks. The show airs late on Tuesday nights, and so far it has blown the shows on CBS and ABC out of the water. Even in the metrics like Live + 7, which measures views on DVRs and other non-primetime methods, it has skyrocketed to a massive audience, totaling about 14.1 million viewers on its premiere episode.



New Amsterdam airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.