New ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Trailer Teases ‘Darkness Ahead’

Dark times are ahead for the characters of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

As Anti-Christ Michael Langdon makes his return, a new trailer for the upcoming eighth season of FX anthology series American Horror Story is teasing dark times for the characters as they face the end of the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The newest season, titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse, will be a crossover between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven, bringing back a number of past characters that the cast has portrayed.

“You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” co-creator Ryan Murphy teased the new season to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a very high concept.”

Although it was not initially known which witches from Coven would be returning, a cast photo that Murphy shared to his Twitter account showed Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourney Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga, and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie

Nicks reunited.

Noticeably missing, however, was fan-favorite Jessica Lange, who has been absent from the series since season 4. It is said that Lange will be reprising her season 1 role of Constance Langdon, the grandmother of Anti-Christ Michael Langdon, who will also be a character in season 8.

Michael Langdon will undoubtedly play a crucial role in ushering in the “cataclysmic event” that has been teased for season 8, as Billie Dean teased in season 1 that Vivien and Tate’s union would result in “a child born of human and spirit will usher in the end of times.”

According to executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall, fans will not have to wait long to see the end of times, as the season will begin with the end of the world.

“The story begins with the end of the world,” Woodall revealed at the TCAs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It starts in the real world. It’s very tangible, and it’s a familiar panic.”

As for when the end of the world is, Murphy teased that the newest season, whose tone gets back to “Asylum and Cult,” is set around October 2019.

Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd will also star in AHS: Apocalypse.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the series’ eighth season, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.