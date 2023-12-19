Netflix Rebooting 'One Piece' Anime After Live-Action Show's Success

'The One Piece' will be 'distinct from the TV anime series' and start with the East Blue Saga.

Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats' adventures are far from over. Following the success of the streamer's live-action One Piece TV series, Netflix has teamed with Wit Studio for a new anime adaptation of creator Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga series. Titled The One Piece, the upcoming series, announced during the manga and anime convention Jump Festa 2024, is currently in production.

The series will be produced by WIT Studio – the animation studio behind the early seasons of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga – in partnership with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co. In a joint statement announcing the news, the collaborative team behind the new anime said the Netflix project will be "distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years" and "provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga."

Oda's manga One Piece, which has sold over 510 million comics worldwide, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, known as the Straw Hats. Both the manga and the original anime series have been ongoing since the late '90s. Over the summer, the series got a live-action remake when Netflix debuted One Piece to plenty of success. Created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the series stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Morgan Davies, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar. Netflix picked up the show for a second season in September, though a timetable for production to begin on the second batch of episodes is unclear.

One Piece Season 2 and The One Piece are just two of the projects Oda currently has in the works. Also on Sunday, Netflix announced it will adapt Oda's manga Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation. Oda created the manga when he was only 19. The upcoming series, slated for a January 2024 premiere, "follows Ryuma, a samurai entangled in a world disrupted by an ominous force-a dragon capable of unleashing catastrophic destruction upon the land."

The One Piece is currently in production. Netflix has not announced an estimated premiere window for the anime.