Netflix Officially Announces Dark Crystal TV Series, Unveils First Teaser

Get ready nostalgia fans, Netflix is at it again! The streaming giant has just announced that a TV series for The Dark Crystal is officially on the way.

In a press release Thursday morning, The Jim Henson Company announced that Netflix was producing a 10-episode series, titled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The show will act as a prequel series to the original 1982 film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Age of Resistance is said to take place many years before the events of the original movie, and will feature an array of creatures created by Henson’s shop. Brian Froud, the conceptual designer on the movie, co-created many of these new creatures.

The announcement also came with this synopsis for the series:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

Louis Leterrier, director of Now You See Me and The Incredible Hulk, will produce and direct the series. The Jim Henson Company will also produce the series, along Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, Rita Peruggi, Blanca Lista, Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, and Javier Grillo-Marxuach.

Check out the teaser announcement for the series above!

Photo Credit: Jim Henson Company

Up Next: Bobby Moynihan Announces Exit From SNL