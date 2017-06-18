Netflix Reveals Release Date for David Fincher’s ‘Mindhunter’ Series

While much of Netflix’s recent buzz has been thanks to its returning programs – such as House of Cards and Orange is the New Black – the streaming service is still paving the way with new content.

And now, users know just when they will be able to dive into the world of one of Netflix‘s most-anticipated new releases, David Fincher‘s Mindhunter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mindhunter – which has already received a season two renewal – is set in the late 1970s, and follows two FBI agents who are tasked with interviewing serial killers to help solve current crimes. Netflix has revealed that the first season will get a release date as ominous as its source material, with all episodes premiering on Friday, October 13th.

This release date is rather significant, as it places Mindhunter just after the 2017 Emmy awards, allowing it to possibly begin to drum up early awards buzz for the following year’s contest. It also puts the show just a few weeks before the sophomore season of Stranger Things, which premieres on October 31st, giving Netflix users twice the amount of binge-worthy drama in that month.

Mindhunter boasts a cast of fan-favorite actors, including Jonathan Groff (Glee, Looking) and Anna Torv (Fringe). Rounding out Mindhunter‘s main cast are Holt McCallany (Alien 3, Blue Bloods), Cotter Smith (The Americans), and Sonny Valicenti (Lady Dynamite).

The series, which is based on the 1995 book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, will be executive produced by Fincher, Charlize Theron, and Jennifer Erwin.

Fincher reportedly directed the first two episodes of Mindhunter‘s first season, similar to his arrangement with the first season of House of Cards. The series marks the fan-favorite director’s return to film and television, with his most recent major project being 2014’s Gone Girl.

With that in mind – and the show’s other impressive credentials – Mindhunter will certainly be worth keeping an eye on when October rolls around.

Up Next: Big Titles Coming To Netflix This Summer