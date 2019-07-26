Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’ Adds Tons More Episodes, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Netflix recently announced that it has added tons more episodes of Lucifer, and fans can’t get enough. The streaming service picked up the hellish dramedy after it was canceled by Fox, and will now feature an extended upcoming fifth season. Season 4 debuted on Netflix earlier this year, and has been very well-received by fans. Many of those fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news of Lucifer getting more episodes, with one tweeting, “The best news and what exactly what #Lucifer deserves! Now, I’m sure #LuciferSeason5 will be a hell of a ride!”

“Well, that will make LuciFans all over the world very, very happy!” another fan exclaimed.

“[Oh my God]…So WE WERE HEARD by [Netflix] [Warner Bros.]…,” someone else said. “Congrats to all of those of us who didn’t give up despite the attacks, despite the attempts to be silenced, despite EVERYTHING. We didn’t get our #LuciferSeason6 BUT at least we got something important and this means THE WORLD.”

#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We’ve added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

“OMG!!!! Thank you, thank you!!!! That’s almost like having another season of the show,” one other user offered. “From the bottom of my devilish heart I thank you!”

“[Netflix]: I’ve sent you many love letters for picking up my favorite show #Lucifer, and delivering the best season of the show (so far). To see you’re giving us 16 episodes in S5 to end it … THANK YOU THANK YOU! You’re the best!” a fifth fan posted.

I WAS HAVING SUCH A SHITTY DAY BUT THIS MADE IT SO MUCH BETTER I SWEAR, BEST NEWS THIS MONTH THANK YOU SO MUCH NETFLIX. WE’RE ALL ECSTATIC RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/4pTYJKz4h5 — ☠ Lynn ☠ (@godlikemisha) July 26, 2019

Lucifer was dropped by Fox in 2018, but Netflix swooped in and rescued the series from an almost-certain fate and revived it for “LuciFANS” everywhere.

Following the news that the show would live on at Netflix, series lead, and Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis sent out a brief thank you to fans for their social media campaign to get the show revived.

“WE DID IT !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to everyone for your continued support and love for #Lucifer I am so happy for all our fans I’m going to burst,” he tweeted.

Series co-executive producer Joe Henderson added, “Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more devil time.”

Seasons 1-4 of Lucifer are streaming on Netflix now. At this time there does not appear to be an time line for when fans can expect the Season 5 episodes.