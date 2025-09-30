Netflix Hit Adds Big Name to Cast After Losing 2 Stars

Ransom Canyon is adding a three-time Emmy Award winner to its cast after announcing the exit of two season regulars.

Patricia Clarkson has been cast in the Netflix western as Claire O’Grady, the mother of Minka Kelly‘s Quinn, heading into Season 2, according to the streamer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, which is based on Jodi Thomas’ books, is currently in production on Season 2, which promises the future of Ransom Canyon “hangs in the balance as ranching dynasties continue to vie for power, and new faces arrive, threatening the lives and loves of this quaint, western town.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 03: Patricia Clarkson attends Patricia Clarkson In Conversation with Annette Insdorf at 92NY on May 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

“We’re thrilled to be back and can’t wait to turn up the steam, the drama… and the romance that Ransom fans have grown to love,” creator, showrunner and executive producer April Blair said in a statement.

Just last week, news broke that Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner, who played father-son duo Davis and Reid Collins in Ransom Canyon‘s first season, will not return as season regulars in Season 2.

Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 101 of Ransom Canyon. (Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Josh Duhamel will reprise his role as rancher Staten Kirkland in Season 2 alongside Kelly’s lavender farm and dance hall owner Quinn. Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada and Casey W. Johnson will also return in starring roles, with Johnson being promoted to a series regular.

Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Kenny Miller, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, and Niko Guardado will return as guest cast members in Season 2. Newcomers Ben Robson and Heidi Engerman have been added to the cast as recurring guest stars in Season 2.