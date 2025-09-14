‘Ransom Canyon’ Star Reveals He Owns a ‘Doomsday Cabin’

A Ransom Canyon star might be ready for the end of the world.

Josh Duhamel tells PEOPLE he has an off-the-grid “doomsday cabin” in Minnesota.

As for whether or not it could actually withstand an impending apocalypse, the actor shared he has “enough. Not 100%. Probably 70%.” Of course, it’s not a full-fledged doomsday shelter, at least not yet. Duhamel knows there is still some work to be done, noting he “could be a better hunter, I could be a better fisherman. I could stockpile a little more food supply.”

RANSOM CANYON. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 101 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Duhamel purchased an empty half-parcel of land in Minnesota over 10 years ago. He told the outlet that although he “truly” loves making movies and TV shows, he “had this calling” and it was “to go and really do things with my hands again – fix things, make things, and just do the basic things that we take for granted.” The actor ended up building a rustic cabin on the land, expanding it with more land as the years went by. However, it wasn’t all perfect, as the off-grid lakeside cabin didn’t have certain amenities such as electricity and running water for a long time.

While people want to “call it a doomsday prepper thing,” Duhamel says, “it’s really not that. I’m really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need. I don’t think that we’re in any dire situation that we have to worry about prepping for doomsday, but it is good to have some of those skills. I was getting so far away from it for so long that I felt like I wanted to get back to some of that.”

At the very least, Josh Duhamel is making good use of his doomsday cabin even without the doomsday aspect. He says he loves spending time at the home with his family, including his wife, Audra Mari, and their 19-month-old son, Shepherd, as well as his 12-year-old son, Axl, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie. If anything, Duhamel has a nice and quiet home to go to if he wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for a bit, and it sounds like he’s been taking great advantage of it.