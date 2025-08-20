118 Titles Coming to Netflix in September 2025

With September and the start of fall just around the corner, Netflix is refreshing its content library with new movies and shows for subscribers. While plenty of those will be new, original Netflix content, many others will be tried and true series and films for you to catch up on or even watch for the first time.
For new original Netflix content this month, check out Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, Black Rabbit — a thriller crime series starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman — and The Wrong Paris, a rom-com starring Miranda Cosgrove. Fans of Sweet Home Alabama, the soapy ABC drama Nashville and the entire Shrek franchise will be happy as those are making their way onto the streaming platform as well.
Keep an eye out for what will be leaving Netflix in September as well — with the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what’s safe. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix here.
Without further ado, continue reading for the complete list of TV series, movies and documentaries coming to Netflix in September 2025.
Available 9/1/25
60 Days In
8 Mile
Billy Madison
Boyz n the Hood
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bridesmaids
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chicken Run
Dennis the Menace
Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Franklin & Bash
Good Advice
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Inglourious Basterds
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows (Season 1)
Knocked Up
La La Land
The Land Before Time
Liar Liar
Limitless
Long Shot
Money Talks
Orphan Black (Seasons 1–5)
Paddington
Phantom Thread
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Stand by Me
The 4 Rascals
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Boy Next Door
The Four Seasons (1981)
The Rookie
The Running Man
We’re the Millers
White Noise
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available 9/3/25
Wednesday (Season 2 – Part 2)
Available 9/4/25
Countdown: Canelo v Crawford
Pokémon Concierge (Season 1 – Part 2)
Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital
The Blackening
Tomb Watcher
Available 9/5/25
Inspector Zende
Love Con Revenge
Queen Mantis (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
Available 9/7/25
Redeeming Love
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (Season 1)
Available 9/8/25
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish Blue Fish (Season 1)
Her Mother’s Killer (Season 2)
Available 9/9/25
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You
Kiss or Die
Available 9/10/25
aka Charlie Sheen
Bombshell
Love is Blind: France (Season 1)
Love is Blind: Brazil – A Fresh Start (Season 5)
The Dead Girls
Available 9/11/25
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.
Diary of a Ditched Girl (Season 1)
Kontrabida Academy
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 2)
Wolf King (Season 2)
Available 9/12/25
Beauty and the Bester
Maledictions
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (Season 1)
The Wrong Paris
You And Everything Else
Available 9/13/25
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (LIVE)
Available 9/14/25
Ancient Aliens (Season 11)
Moving On
Available 9/15/25
Call the Midwife (Season 14)
Ice Road: Vengeance
Nashville (Seasons 1-6)
S.W.A.T. (Season 8)
Available 9/16/25
Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story
Available 9/17/25
1670 (Season 2)
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen (Season 1)
Next Gen Chef (Season 1)
Available 9/18/25
The BA***DS of Bollywood (Season 1)
Black Rabbit (Limited Series)
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel (Season 1)
Available 9/19/25
Billionaires Bunker (Season 1)
Cobweb
Haunted Hotel (Season 1)
She Said Maybe
Available 9/21/25
Death Inc. (Season 3)
Available 9/22/25
Blippi’s Job Show (Season 2)
Available 9/23/25
Crime Scene Zero (Season 1)
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy
Available 9/24/25
The Guest (Season 1)
Available 9/25/25
Alice in Borderland (Season 3)
House of Guinness (Season 1)
Wayward (Season 1)
Available 9/26/25
Ángela
French Lover
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua (Part 4)
Ruth & Boaz
Available 9/28/25
10 Things I Hate About You
Idiocracy
Sweet Home Alabama
Available 9/30/25
Earthquake: Joke Telling Business
Interview with the Vampire (Season 2)
Nightmares of Natures (Season 1)