118 Titles Coming to Netflix in September 2025

With September and the start of fall just around the corner, Netflix is refreshing its content library with new movies and shows for subscribers. While plenty of those will be new, original Netflix content, many others will be tried and true series and films for you to catch up on or even watch for the first time.

For new original Netflix content this month, check out Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, Black Rabbit — a thriller crime series starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman — and The Wrong Paris, a rom-com starring Miranda Cosgrove. Fans of Sweet Home Alabama, the soapy ABC drama Nashville and the entire Shrek franchise will be happy as those are making their way onto the streaming platform as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep an eye out for what will be leaving Netflix in September as well — with the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what’s safe. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix here.

Without further ado, continue reading for the complete list of TV series, movies and documentaries coming to Netflix in September 2025.

Available 9/1/25

60 Days In

8 Mile

Billy Madison

Boyz n the Hood

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bridesmaids

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicken Run

Dennis the Menace

Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Franklin & Bash

Good Advice

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Inglourious Basterds

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows (Season 1)

Knocked Up

La La Land

The Land Before Time

Liar Liar

Limitless

Long Shot

Money Talks

Orphan Black (Seasons 1–5)

Paddington

Phantom Thread

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Stand by Me

The 4 Rascals

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Boy Next Door

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Rookie

The Running Man

We’re the Millers

White Noise

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available 9/3/25

Wednesday (Season 2 – Part 2)

Available 9/4/25

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford

Pokémon Concierge (Season 1 – Part 2)

Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital

The Blackening

Tomb Watcher

Available 9/5/25

Inspector Zende

Love Con Revenge

Queen Mantis (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Available 9/7/25

Redeeming Love

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (Season 1)

Available 9/8/25

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish Blue Fish (Season 1)

Her Mother’s Killer (Season 2)

Available 9/9/25

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You

Kiss or Die

Available 9/10/25

aka Charlie Sheen

Bombshell

Love is Blind: France (Season 1)

Love is Blind: Brazil – A Fresh Start (Season 5)

The Dead Girls

Available 9/11/25

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.

Diary of a Ditched Girl (Season 1)

Kontrabida Academy

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 2)

Wolf King (Season 2)

Available 9/12/25

Beauty and the Bester

Maledictions

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (Season 1)

The Wrong Paris

You And Everything Else

Available 9/13/25

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (LIVE)

Available 9/14/25

Ancient Aliens (Season 11)

Moving On

Available 9/15/25

Call the Midwife (Season 14)

Ice Road: Vengeance

Nashville (Seasons 1-6)

S.W.A.T. (Season 8)

Available 9/16/25

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story

Available 9/17/25

1670 (Season 2)

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen (Season 1)

Next Gen Chef (Season 1)

Available 9/18/25

The BA***DS of Bollywood (Season 1)

Black Rabbit (Limited Series)

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel (Season 1)

Available 9/19/25

Billionaires Bunker (Season 1)

Cobweb

Haunted Hotel (Season 1)

She Said Maybe

Available 9/21/25

Death Inc. (Season 3)

Available 9/22/25

Blippi’s Job Show (Season 2)

Available 9/23/25

Crime Scene Zero (Season 1)

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy

Available 9/24/25

The Guest (Season 1)

Available 9/25/25

Alice in Borderland (Season 3)

House of Guinness (Season 1)

Wayward (Season 1)

Available 9/26/25

Ángela

French Lover

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua (Part 4)

Ruth & Boaz

Available 9/28/25

10 Things I Hate About You

Idiocracy

Sweet Home Alabama

Available 9/30/25

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business

Interview with the Vampire (Season 2)

Nightmares of Natures (Season 1)