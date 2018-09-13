Netflix Reveals ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Trailer

Netlix has officially released its first trailer for the upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and based on the looks of things, the series is certainly going to live up to its name.

The trailer begins with an eerie rendition of “Happy Birthday,” interspersing shots of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) living her normal life as a high school student along with her supernatural life as a witch.

The final shot sees Sabrina sitting at a table in front of a birthday cake, accompanied by aunts Hilda and Zelda (Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto) and a host of coven members, including one horned figure who may or may not be wearing a mask — judging by the information previously given about the show, it’s safe to assume the horns are, indeed, real.

Sabrina’s boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch) also makes an appearance, as does Salem the cat.

For fans who might be imagining a series in the vein of Melissa Joan Hart’s fun and campy Sabrina, think again — the logline the CW released for the show described this new iteration as “tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.”

The premise of this Sabrina sees the titular character preparing to celebrate her sixteenth birthday, upon which she is expected to renounce her human nature and embrace life as a witch, though she wants to stay connected to the human world as well.

The logline shares that the show “finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently told Entertainment Weekly that the first season will act as a group of mini-movies, with one of those movies set to pay homage to The Exorcist.

“Sabrina is the heroine in this series of mini-movies,” he shared.

Like Riverdale, also helmed by Aguirre-Sacasa, Sabrina is a dark retelling of the Archie comics stories it is based on. Sabrina was initially being eyed for a slot on the CW alongside Riverdale before being picked up by Netflix.

On Wednesday, a new poster was released for the show that sees Shipka sitting in front of a birthday cake decorated with red candles, an ominously horned creature crouching behind her.

“Happy Birthday, Witch,” the poster reads.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres Oct. 26 on Netflix.

