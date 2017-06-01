Netflix CEO Reveals More Cancellation Details

“Our hit ratio is way too high right now,” Hastings said while talking to CNBC. “So, we’ve canceled very few shows… I’m always pushing the content team: We have to take more risk, you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall.”

“You get some winners that are just unbelievable winners, like 13 Reasons Why. It surprised us. It’s a great show, but we didn’t realize just how it would catch on.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You can tell when we cancel a show,” he said.

“It’s a mix [of viewing and subscriber growth],” he said. “Mostly, it is how many people watch. But those are very connected.”

Up Next:

More: