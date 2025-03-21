‘NCIS’ Will Air for 2 Hours Every Night on New Network

NCIS fans are in for a treat. The series will now be available to watch in syndication on the Heroes & Icons Network. TV Insider reports H&I will air the show for a two hour period every weeknight beginning Monday March 31 from 6-8 p.m. ET.

The popular CBS series has been on for 22 seasons and follows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they investigate crimes connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. The crime drama stars Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Sasha Alexander, David McCallum and Pauley Perrette.

NCIS has birthed several spinoffs. NCIS: Los Angeles aired for 14 seasons, concluding in 2023. NCIS: New Orleans aired for seven seasons, concluding in 2014.

The series joins other legendary shows now airing on H&I. The network is famous for its programming of nostalgic television. Current shows on the network include Star Trek, Walker, Texas Ranger, Nash Bridges, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, The A-Team, The Fall Guy, and The Unit.

A new spinoff is also on the way. NCIS: Tony and Ziva will follow two of the franchise’s popular characters. It’s slated for release on Paramount+ later this year.

NCIS: Tony and Ziva will be set in France. The series will chronicle the couple on the run across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked, per Digital Spy.

Michael Weatherly gave fans a hint as to what to expect in a social media post, confirming filming had wrapped. “Ahhh… finally wrapping Season 1 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva… and feeling how much I love bath tubs,” he wrote on Twitter/X, alongside a picture of himself enjoying a soak. He added in the comment section: “I’d say it’s trailer time relatively soon.”

Tony starred in the original series before leaving in the Season 13 finale. He later appeared in season 17, to reunite with his partner Ziva (Cote de Pablo) who had previously been presumed dead.