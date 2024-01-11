'NCIS': Torres Risks His Life in Season 21 Premiere

NCIS Special Agent Nick Torres could be getting into some trouble for Season 21. The Season 20 finale ended on a cliffhanger when Wilmer Valderrama's character while holding a gun, was face-to-face with someone from his past. According to the official synopsis for the premiere episode, "Algún Día," Torres puts his future "at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child." The team has to help him, but in what way is unknown.

Executive producer and co-showrunner David J. North tells TV Insider that "Torres is out for revenge, even if it costs him his career – or worse, his life. The man is responsible for the tortured soul we know Torres to be. He has a lot of demons, and this man is by far the worst." Knowing Torres, he does not back down without a fight, and when that fight becomes personal, it's even bigger. The unnamed man actually took Torres and his family in when they were immigrants, but unfortunately, according to North, it became "a violent nightmare."

"Torres is on the cusp of making the worst mistake of his life," North continued. "In this case, the consequences of his actions will take him away from his team." Luckily, he won't be alone in his battle, as Gary Cole's Alden Parker and Katrina Law's Jessica Knight go head-to-head with the FBI in order to clear their colleague's name. It's likely whatever happens in the premiere will have an impact on the rest of the season, or at least for Torres. It's clear that what happened when he was younger was traumatic for him and his family, and now that his past brought back up after all these years, it can't be easy.

Watch the Season 21 premiere of NCIS on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET to see what happens with Torres. It will surely be an intense episode that you won't want to miss. Hopefully, nothing bad happens, either with Torres or anyone else who isn't the mystery man from his past, but it is NCIS. You never know what could happen. Either way, it seems like the procedural is kicking off its 21st season in a big way that may or may not have consequences moving forward. Catch up now with all 20 seasons of NCIS streaming on Paramount+ before Season 21 is here.