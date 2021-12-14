‘Zorro’ TV Show Starring ‘That ’70s Show’ Alum in the Works

Wilmer Valderrama‘s future on NCIS might be in jeopardy, as the actor signed on to star in a new live-action Zorro series for Disney. The former That ’70s Show star will bring the story of Don Diego de la Vega to the small screen once again, billed as a new take on the classic 1957-1961 Disney series. Zorro has been played by dozens of actors, including Antonio Banderas in The Mask of Zorro and The Legend of Zorro.

Zorro was created in 1919 by Johnston McCulley and is considered a precursor to the modern superhero. By day, Zorro is Don Diego de la Vega, the son of the richest landowner in California before the state joined the U.S. At night, Zorro is a vigilante who makes public officials look like fools. The character is famous for using his rapier to carve “Z” into his foes.

“We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style – with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor of the original, iconic Zorro,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

Valderrama, who voiced characters for Disney in Onward and Encanto, called playing Zorro and reintroducing the character to a new generation a “dream come true.” Valderamma is involved as an executive producer, alongside Gary Marsh, the outgoing Disney Branded Television president. John Gertz of Zorro Productions Inc. is also an executive producer. Writers and directors on the project were not announced.

Disney’s connection to Zorro is through the beloved television series that aired on ABC from 1957 to 1959. Disney also produced specials in 1960 and 1961 that aired as part of Disney’s anthology series. Guy Williams played Zorro in the series. Only The Sign of Zorro, a compilation film of the first story arc, is available to stream on Disney+. Other famous Zorro movies include The Mark of Zorro (1940) starring Tyrone Power and the Banderas-starring The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005).

Valderrama is best known for playing Fex on That ’70s Show. He also stars on NCIS as Nick Torres. It’s not known how his work on Zorro could impact his time on NCIS, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.