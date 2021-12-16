‘NCIS’ Alum Hints at Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Returning

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly got fans of the show excited on Dec. 5 when he tweeted about dreaming his character Anthony DiNozzo making a comeback on the show. In his dream, DiNozzo couldn’t stop talking about his boss, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. Some fans took the Bull star’s latest tweet as a hint that the two characters could make a comeback.

“This guy woke me up this morning. Then I realized it was still a dream. He wouldn’t stop talking about Gibbs. And his shoulder holster,” Weatherly tweeted, adding the hashtags #NCIS and #dream. He also included a black and white selfie. There is no word on either Gibbs or Tony returning, but fans were still excited about the prospect, making it clear that they haven’t forgotten about either of them. “I think all OG NCIS fans still dream of this guy,” one fan tweeted. “I hope this means we might get an episode with DiNozzo on our screens again,” another wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/M_Weatherly/status/1467620519503667207?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Weatherly left NCIS at the end of Season 13 to star in his own hit CBS drama, Bull. In that series, he plays the title character, Dr. Jason Bull, who runs a jury consulting firm. The show is now in its sixth season, airing on CBS Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Although he is busy with his own show, Weatherly seems to get a kick out of teasing fans hoping for a potential NCIS return. On Sept. 29, he tweeted a photo from NCIS‘ 200th episode with Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David. “Let’s just say… they ended up in Paris. Anyone think that’s a possibility? (BTW, filming this scene for ep 200 of #ncis was one of my favorite moments),” he tweeted.

Harmon’s final NCIS episode as a series regular was “Great Wide Open,” which aired on Oct. 11. Gibbs chose to stay in Alaska instead of returning to his job as the leader of the NCIS Major Case Response Team. He was replaced by Gary Cole’s new character, former FBI agent Alden Parker. Harmon is still an executive producer on the show and is seen in NCIS‘ title sequence.

“Parker isn’t overly chatty, but he is more verbal,” Cole recently told TVInsider when explaining the differences between his character and Harmon’s. “He’s not as old school; he tries to get his hands on new tech gadgets and impress everybody. He’s trying to fit in with the rest of the team. Although he may be reluctant to voice it, he admires that Gibbs breaks rules. Parker bends them. We’ll see if it gets to the point of breaking.” NCIS airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with NCIS: Hawai’i following at 10 p.m. ET.