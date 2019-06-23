‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Shares Vibrant Snaps From Trip to Japan

Wilmer Valderrama took fans on a small part of his recent travels overseas!

The NCIS star took to Instagram on June 12 to share some photos from his recent trip to Japan, alongside girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The snaps showed the actor and the model in different areas of Tokyo, with one of them being a selfie of the pair alongside a dazzling view of the city while they had some breakfast.

Another photo was seemingly taken by Valderrama as the pair walked the busy streets of the city, as well as a snap some of the local cuisine. In another snap, the model posed and showed off her legs as she looked out into the city.

Valderrama and Pacheco were first romantically linked in May, with the couple being spotted together several times in Los Angeles, eating together and going on shopping trips.

While the couple has not publicly commented on the status of their relationship, a source told E! News in May that they are definitely more than friends.

“Wilmer always opens the door for Amanda and pays the bill,” the insider said “He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of. Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling.”

In addition to being a model, Amanda is also a dive master who has traveled the world to explore the world under the sea. Maybe the couple did some diving during their recent travels?

The That’s 70’s Show alum recently returned to social media after some time off, updating fans on taking a break from his phone as he vacations from filming NCIS.

“All right so I’m back. I haven’t been on Instagram or any kind of social media for a while and, just wanted to say I love you guys I miss you,” he said in a clip posted to social media.

“I saw all of your messages saying ‘where the hell is Wilmer? Post already’ So I’m posting now. Thank you for your love man, I love you so much and I’m really going to enjoy my break before I go back to NCIS full-time, traveling a little bit and all that…” he said

“Going on another long trip again and this time I’m going to document it, and this time I’m actually going to do a meet and greet in Paris, France,” he also announced.