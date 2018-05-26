TV Shows

‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Tells Tabloids ‘Leave Me Alone’ Amid Assault Scandal

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is telling tabloids to back off after seemingly claiming abuse […]

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is telling tabloids to back off after seemingly claiming abuse led to her leaving the CBS series.

The actress took to Twitter Friday to threaten tabloid reporters with legal action, claiming some were trespassing on her property.

“Hey tabloids and “reporters”, Leave me alone I WILL have you arrested for trespassing on my property If I decide to talk, it’s on MY TERMS!”

The actress, who exited NCIS after 15 season with a two-part special, made headlines after a series of tweets suggesting the reason she left the show.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” Perrette wrote. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

The 49-year-old actress then returned to the social media platform early Sunday morning for two more troubling messages.

The first of those talked about her hesitation to discuss “the truth” and reveal a “crime.”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she wrote. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?”

Perrette’s second tweet was even more cryptic. He alleges that there is a “publicity machine” spreading lies about her, but she is doing her best to remain silent. She also ends on the phrase, “He did it.”

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me,” Perrette wrote. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

CBS TV studios released a statement in response to the tweets.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette responded by thanking CBS for its support.

“I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back,” Perrette tweeted.

Perrette’s final episode of NCIS aired May 8 and drew a season-high 14.8 million viewers. The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

