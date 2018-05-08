Departing ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Says She Hopes Stalker Will Finally Leave Her Alone

Actress Pauley Perrette is apparently dealing with stalker issues as she prepares to exit NCIS.

Perrette, who plays Abby Scuito on the CBS crime drama, told her Twitter followers on Sunday that she is “living in fear” due to undescribed actions from a stalker. Furthermore, she points out that she has dealt with this same stalker for 14 years.

“Also thought: Maybe if I’m not famous my stalker will leave me alone after 14 years,” Perrette wrote. “Nope, still at it. PLEASE CHANGE STALKING LAWS. I’m in Fear.”

— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 6, 2018

The “maybe if I’m not famous” part of the quote is presumably in reference to Perrette’s upcoming exit from NCIS. Tuesday night’s episode is slated to be her final time playing Abby.

While the actress did not go into detail about the stalking experience, she has previously opened about the crime and how is had a devastating effect on her mental health.

“I was afraid of my computer — afraid to open it, afraid to check my emails,” Perrette told 48 Hours in 2017. “The whole world is such a frightening place for me … I had been harassed and terrorized for so long … I was completely suicidal. I just was like, ‘I can’t live like this. I can’t.’”

When she took action against the unnamed man, her disappointment with the legal system grew to new heights.

“I was told by a police officer once that I should have stayed and let my stalker break my arms so then they would have something to prosecute,” Perrette said. “I went, ‘I don’t want my arms broken.’”

She continued, “The first victimization is being stalked and terrorized and harassed and, the second victimization is that the system does not work for stalking victims. It simply does not.”

Perrette also told the investigative program that she is still in fear that her stalker will elevate his tactics to a fatal level one day.

“There’s no way that you can’t consider the end game,” she said. “How is he going to kill me one day?”

Perrette has not yet elaborated on the weekend incident, but she did tweet several messages, signifying her safety. She tweeted about her dogs and her final NCIS episode.

— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2018

I’m so worried about you guys for Tuesdays episode of the #GoodbyeAbby

— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2018

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

