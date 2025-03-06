‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Teases Guest Star Fans Will ‘Definitely’ Recognize

As NCIS’ 22nd season continues, a familiar face will be coming back. Longtime cast member Brian Dietzen teased the return of a guest star while speaking with Collider.

“We’re shooting our 18th episode. We have 20 ordered on the season. So this is the pre-pre finale, and it’s great,” Dietzen explained.

“We got some good stuff going on… I just did a scene with a wonderful guest star who you’re definitely going to recognize, and I can’t talk about yet,” he continued. “But, teaser: it’s one that I think our fans are really going to love… With 22 years of catalog, you go back to a lot of people. But yeah, it’s pretty cool. Definitely a fan favorite.”

Who this mysterious guest star is probably won’t be revealed for quite some time. Since there are 22 seasons worth of episodes and guest stars, who returns is anyone’s guess. But it sounds like it will be one that fans know and love, so it’s possible this one will be one that hasn’t been on in a while but was a frequent guest star. Whoever it is, this episode will surely be an exciting one.

Pictured (L-R): Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres.

That being said, since this will be Episode 18, it’s likely it won’t premiere until at least late April, potentially early May. At the very least, fans will be able to theorize for a long time and maybe even take a look back at some previous guest stars to really put in their guesses.

Meanwhile, even though NCIS is getting close to the end of Season 22, there will be much on the way. CBS recently renewed the series, along with NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney, for new seasons. This means that even more cases, guest stars, and action will be making their way to the Mothership. The series is unpredictable even after 22 years and is still as exciting as ever. It will be fun to see who returns later this season and how it will turn out. For now, new episodes of NCIS air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all 22 seasons are streaming.