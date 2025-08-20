‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Shares Perfect Photo as Season 23 Starts Filming

NCIS is heading into its 23rd season, and Brian Dietzen is celebrating with the perfect photo.

Production kicked off on the new season of the long-running CBS procedural, and Dietzen said hello once again to Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dietzen has been portraying the beloved M.E. since the first season, but even 23 seasons in, it never gets old for him. On July 16, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the set of Jimmy’s glasses, telling his followers he’s “putting these on my face now.” He continued, “Hello Jimmy Palmer. Hello NCIS. Hello season 23. And hello Tuesday nights at 8/9c on CBS! We are so back.”

Even though Dietzen’s photo was just of Jimmy’s glasses, it is enough to get excited. Not much is known about Season 23 aside from the fact that the fallout of the cliffhanger that saw Parker’s dad getting murdered will be big, but there will still be a lot to look forward to. And that includes seeing much more of Jimmy Palmer, whether that’s more of his love life, family life, or work life.

As Dietzen mentioned, NCIS will be moving nights this fall. The franchise will be airing on Tuesdays now instead of Mondays, taking over a full night for the first time ever. The Mothership will be joined by the second season of NCIS: Origins and the third season of NCIS: Sydney starting Tuesday, Oct. 14. All three were renewed for new seasons in February, and fans will soon be reunited with the respective teams once again.

Pictured: Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Photo: CBS

Meanwhile, it’s nice to see Brian Dietzen back on the set of NCIS after he had to undergo surgery earlier in the summer. In May, he had much-needed surgery for his arm, revealing he had a labrum repair, bicep tendon repair, biceps repair, and calcified rotator cleanup. He didn’t specify what exactly happened, but he noted he had been “needing this for some time” and was happy to do it during the hiatus. So it can be expected that Jimmy won’t be wearing a cast since the surgery was a couple of months before filming started.

NCIS will return for Season 23 on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all 22 seasons are streaming. More information surrounding the premiere episode should be announced in the coming weeks.