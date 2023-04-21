'NCIS' Team Member Is Headed to Prison in Season 20 Finale

Special Agent Nick Torres is landing in some hot water during the upcoming Season 20 finale of NCIS. In "Black Sky," airing at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, May 22, as Torres finds himself in prison, the team tries to stop an impending terror attack on U.S. soil, and it's going to be quite a lot. TV Insider previously released photos from the upcoming episode, with Wilmer Valderrama even sporting a shaved head to make Torres' prison stint look believable. It's unclear if this is for undercover work or if he really is in prison. Unfortunately, given Torres' nature, either could be plausible.

While it's unknown what Torres is doing in prison, it is confirmed that the season finale will end on a cliffhanger that will have consequences going into Season 21. Since it is NCIS, it's not so surprising that it will have a cliffhanger since the majority of the seasons have ended on cliffhangers, be it good or bad. Though what that cliffhanger will involve and what it will impact will be something that fans will just have to tune in for to find out.

As for the terror attack, this is definitely up NCIS' alley of season finales. Of course, nothing else has been revealed about what it will be or who is behind it, but this could tie into the cliffhanger since that would be on-brand for the series. At the very least, whatever happens in those final minutes of the episodes, fans will be able to rest somewhat easy knowing that the team will be back for Season 21. Hopefully, they all will be back, and we won't have to worry about anyone by the episode's end.

Right now, NCIS is on hiatus until May 1, but when it does come back, fans will be in for a treat. There will be four consecutive episodes to cap out the season, meaning that if it starts to set up to the finale, it won't be a slow build but rather a gradual one. A build that is hopefully a satisfying one and will be worth it.

With Torres in prison for whatever reason and the rest of the team focused on a terror attack, the finale is going to be filled with intense and unpredictable moments. I recommend not missing a thing because, with a cliffhanger that will surely leave fans at the edge of their seats, it's going to be the talk of the town.