'NCIS' Preview Shows Aftermath of Gibbs' Suspension

A new NCIS promo shows the aftermath of Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) suspension. In a video teasing what to expect from April 6's new "Gut Punch" episode, fans learn that Gibbs' suspension has led to the NCIS team being reassigned — with no idea how long Gibbs will be away from the job. "This team has overstepped bounds," Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) explains in the promo.

Vance is referring to the last episode when Gibbs reacted a couple steps too far during an investigation that uncovered a dogfighting ring. When he found out their suspect was shooting and drowning the dogs that lost, he himself lost it during a violent altercation and put the man in the hospital. Gibbs admitted to Vance that he regretted not killing the suspect, leaving him no choice but to suspend him.

So with Gibbs gone, McGee (Sean Murray), Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will be working with other agents indefinitely. Ronnie (Victoria Platt), who was introduced in the Season 18 premiere, tells the team to "grab your gear," which is typically Gibbs' signature line. On Ronnie's team, fans might remember a familiar face in Sawyer (Zane Holtz), who previously appeared in Season 10's "Squall" as another character, a petty officer, TV Insider reports.

The official logline for "Gut Punch" says that Gibbs' agents are assigned to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they will find a link to another team's murder case. The promo clip shows them ending up in a dangerous situation, so don't think the shakeup will bring any less action.

In the episode, set to air Tuesday, April 6, Harmon's wife Pam Dawber will make begin her four-episode NCIS arc as investigative journalist Marcie Warren. So far, all fans know about her character is from the photos released by CBS of her and Gibbs both at the diner that he frequents. Fans are somewhat nervous about Gibbs' suspension, given that Harmon's contract is officially up at the end of the season. However, according to a February report from The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon was initially planning to exit NCIS but learned that doing so would be the end of the long-running crime procedural and entered talks to appear in a handful of episodes if the show returns for Season 19.

The show's 19th season has yet to be announced after the COVID-19 pandemic cut the Season 18 run down to only 16 as opposed to its usual 24. No casting information has yet been announced. The show has been a huge ratings win for CBS, with the Season 18 premiere being crowned the most-watched scripted cable show of the night with upwards of 10.1 million viewers.

The next new episode of NCIS airs Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.