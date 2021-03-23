Is 'NCIS' New Tonight? When Will Season 18, Episode 11 Air

✖

NCIS's fate has had fans on edge for weeks, and now many are wondering if the show is new tonight. For those eager to see Season 18, Episode 11 of NCIS, they will have to wait a little longer, as the show is not new this week. CBS will be airing a re-run instead: Season 18, Episode 4. However, NCIS will return with new episodes eventually, as the show is set to come back on April 6 to its regular time slot, 7 p.m. ET.

There are only a handful of episodes left for Season 18 of NCIS, but we still do not update whether or not the show is being renewed for Season 19. There's been speculation that the delay might be due to series star Mark Harmon wanting to exit the show and CBS not feeling confident that it should continue without him if he does decide to leave. In February, Hollywood Reporter editor Lesley Goldberg stated that Harmon "is rumored to be ready to leave, but would be willing to return for a handful of episodes if CBS renews it for a 19th season." Notably, no official statement on the matter has been made by Harmon, NCIS producers, or CBS at this time.

One thing we do know for sure is that when NCIS does return with new episodes, Harmon's real-life wife Pam Dawber will be joining him. Dawber, who is most well-known for starring alongside Robin Williams in Mork & Mindy, will be appearing in a four-episode storyline on NCIS. According to Entertainment Weekly, she will be playing a new character named Marcie Warren, who is described as "a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth."

Harmon and Dawber married in 1987 and they shared two children. While Dawber is most recognizable from her TV acting, she also appeared in numerous films, including Stay Tuned, a cult classic sci-fi flick that co-starred the late John Ritter. Dawber has minimized her acting work over the years and has not appeared in anything since 2016. Her most recent acting credit is for an episode of The Odd Couple TV show remake.

While we currently do not know NCIS's long-term fate, we do have an air-date for the Season 19 finale. CBS has revealed that the NCIS Season 18 finale will air on Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of this, the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale and NCIS: New Orleans series finale will air on Sunday, May 23.