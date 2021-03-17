'NCIS' Adds Mark Harmon's Wife Pam Dawber as New Character for Season 18

✖

NCIS has announced some big casting news, revealing that series star Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber has been added as a new character for Season 18 of the hit show. According to EW, Dawber will play Marcie Warren, who is described as "a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth." Dawber will debut on the series' April 6 episode and will recur for three more episodes afterward. Notably, this is the first time in NCIS's 18-year run that Dawber has turned up on the show.

Dawber is Harmon's real-life spouse of more than three decades and is often most well-known for starring opposite Robin Williams in the beloved sitcom Mork & Mindy. She also starred in My Sister Sam, opposite Rebecca Schaeffer, in the late '80s. Dawber is not just known for her TV work, however, as she also appeared in a number of films, including the cult classic sci-fi flick Stay Tuned, with the late John Ritter. Over the years, Dawber has stepped away from being out in front of the camera, with her most recent acting credit being an episode of the 2016 tv remake of The Odd Couple.

With not many episodes left for Season 18, there still has been no update regarding if the show is being renewed for Season 19. It's been speculated that this may be due to Harmon wanting to exit and CBS not being sure if the show should go on if he does choose to leave. Back in February, Hollywood Reporter editor Lesley Goldberg stated that Harmon "is rumored to be ready to leave, but would be willing to return for a handful of episodes if CBS renews it for a 19th season."

One show that definitely not be returning is NCIS: New Orleans, a spinoff of Harmon's long-running series. Last month, series lead Scott Bakula shared the news that there would be no Season 8 for the show, writing, "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way." Bakula continued, "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

Executive producers/showrunners Silber and Nash added, "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes. As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years."