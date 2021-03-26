'NCIS' Posts Latest Photos of Mark Harmon and Wife Pam Dawber Amid Series Exit Rumors

✖

NCIS has shared some new photos of series star Mark Harmon and his real-life wife Pam Dawber, who is joining the show for a few upcoming episodes. The photos come amid rumors that Harmon is planning to exit the show and reveal Harmon's Leroy Gibbs meets Dawber's character in a diner. The episode that the new photos are from will be the first of four that Dawber is starring in alongside Harmon.

Dawber is playing a character named Marcie Warren, who is described as "a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth." Gibbs is currently on an indefinite suspension for nearly beating a man to death after finding out that the man ran a dogfighting ring where he killed the losing dogs. In the wake of Gibbs' forced leave "Vance assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they discover a link to another NCIS team's murder case."

(Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS )

It is unclear what role Dawber's character will play in Gibbs' life, but perhaps she enters as a new love interest? Or maybe, she is someone who can help with a case? Whatever the future may hold for Gibb, fans will have to tune in to find out. NCIS returns on Tuesday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

There are only a handful of episodes left for NCIS Season 18, and there is currently no official word regarding whether or not the series is being renewed for Season 19. It has been speculated that the delay might be due to Harmon planning to exit the show. It is said that CBS may not be interested in continuing NCIS should Harmon choose to leave.

In February, Hollywood Reporter editor Lesley Goldberg stated that Harmon "is rumored to be ready to leave, but would be willing to return for a handful of episodes if CBS renews it for a 19th season." At this time, Harmon has not issued a statement on the matter. CBS has also not released comments on the situation.

While the fate of the original NCIS is still up in the air, NCIS: New Orleans, a spinoff of the long-running series, has already been canceled. In February, series lead Scott Bakula took to social media to share the news. "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way." Bakula added, "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."