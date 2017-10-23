Pauley Perrette Getting a New Look on ‘NCIS’ Later This Season

Abby Sciuto won’t be a fixture on NCIS after this season, but the CBS series is pulling out all the stops for its fan-favorite character during her final run.

Star Pauley Perrette, who has been featured on 15 seasons of the show, took took to Twitter this week to share a brand new style that her character will be sporting ahead of her exit.

Abby has always been known for her peppy pigtails, and the well-known hair style is getting an upgrade in the form of bright green bows.

Love Abby’s new green velvet bows in the #NCIS episode we are shooting now pic.twitter.com/u2R2j85a2s — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 19, 2017

Perrette shared a selfie on Oct. 18 showing off the new accessories. “Love Abby’s new velvet green bows in the [NCIS] episode we are shooting now,” the actress wrote along with the photo.

Since the episode in question is being filmed right now, don’t expect to see Abby’s new style for a few more weeks. Perrette didn’t say exactly when the episode would be airing, just that it was in production.

Earlier this month, Perrette took to social media to officially announce her exit from NCIS, telling fans that she would be departing at the end of Season 15.

New episodes of NCIS air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

