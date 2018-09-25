‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Episode 100 Will Feature Surprise Return, Musical Guest

NCIS: New Orleans will mark its milestone 100th episode in season five with a surprise return and a musical guest.

According to TVLine, when fans tune into NCIS: New Orleans‘ 100th episode on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET, their ears will be filled with the melodic tunes of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, who will perform “Hey Mama” and “You Worry Me.” Frontman Rateliff will also have a speaking role.

The R&B group, a favorite of late NCIS boss Gary Glasberg, join the ranks of previous musical guests like Jimmy Buffet, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Gary Clark Jr., Blackberry Smoke, Dr. John, Earl St. Clair, Grace, and Delfeayo Marsalis.

The milestone episode will also welcome back a familiar face, with actor Stacy Keach returning to reprise his role as Cassius Pride, Special Agent Dwayne Pride’s father. In the episode, Cassius, who will be out on parole following his lengthy incarceration, “will find himself connected to an NCIS case involving a notorious unsolved casino heist from many years ago.” The investigation will reportedly lead to Dwayne discovering a family member he never knew existed.

The fifth season of the popular CBS series will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 26 with an episode that will pick up directly where season four ended: Pride lying on the floor facing death after having been shot multiple times.

Like episode 100, the premiere episode, which has been teased in teasers and pictures, will also see another familiar. NCIS star Mark Harmon will reportedly make a brief appearance in the season five opener, at least according to the official trailer.

This will not be the first time that Harmon has appeared on the series, as he previously appeared in the series uncredited in the 2017 episode “Pandora’s Box: Part II,” though the season five premiere will mark his fourth time on the spinoff series.

Along with a number of returning characters, fans of the series will also be introduced to several new characters, including Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan), who will oversee the team while Pride recovers.

Former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens will also feature in the upcoming season, taking on the prominent role of Commander Adams, who will offer Pride both medical and spiritual advice, in episode six.

NCIS: New Orleans will premiere its fifth season on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The series’ will mark its 100th episode on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.