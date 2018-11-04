‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Teases Treason From Nia Long’s Mosley in New Episode Preview

This week’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles picks up on the storyline involving Nia Long’s Mosley, who might be prepared to commit treason.

In the teaser for “Asesinos,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and his team have to find Mosley after she murders a cartel hitman. They fear she is now so desperate after learning she is on a mob hit list, that she might betray them.

The episode picks up on a series of events that began at the end of season nine, when the team went on an off-the-books mission to Mexico to find Mosley’s son. That incident also landed Mosley and her son on a mob hit list. The rest of the NCIS LA team is on the list too, although the gangsters only have descriptions, not their names.

Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) and NCIS Deputy Director Louis Ochoa (Esai Morales) have also arrived in Los Angeles to investigate the team. While Rogers went through every piece of evidence related to the Mexico mission, Ochoa is more open to helping the team stay together.

CBS also released two full scenes from “Asesinos” before the episode airs. In the first, Callen meets Hanna (LL Cool J) in the boat shed to ask about ATF Agent Anna (Bar Paly). Hanna suggested that Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) could help him out with that. Then, Callen told Hanna he was getting the floor wet to point out the “slip risk.”

Callen has been living in the boat shed, but is planning to move into the room above Deeks’ bar. He told Hanna he has not moved in yet because they are doing some work on the room. Hanna then had to reveal that Tom is on his boat with one of his friends. Callen was a little surprised he would do that, considering they still have no idea where Mosley is right now.

The second scene started right after they discovered that Mosley killed a gang member. Beale (Barrett Foa) rushed in to tell the team that they discovered Mosley was doing some research at a library.

Although they identified her victim as a member of the Molina cartel that put the hit list out, Mosley was surprisingly trying to find information on a member from a different cartel. This cartel is thought to be splitting in two, but they are really run by a single woman, Ella Juanega. Mosley was looking into her as well, so Hanna theorized that Mosley is thinking about making a deal with Juanega to get the Molinas off her back. This could possibly involve treason.

“You can’t go to Ella Juanega empty-handed, so the question is – what is she going to offer her?” Ochoa said.

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. In next week’s episode, “One of Us,” the team works with the State Department to find out who killed an arms dealer.

Photo credit: CBS