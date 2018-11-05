‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Team Survives Investigation Into Mosley’s Mexico Mission

This week’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles found Nia Long’s Mosley making a dramatic decision to get her name off of a mob hit-list. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and the rest of the NCIS team discovered that Mosley was not committing treason. They were also cleared of any wrongdoing in last season’s Mexico mission.

“Asesinos” built on the ongoing storyline that spun out of last season’s off-the-books mission to Mexico to save Mosley’s son. Although that mission was successful, it put the NCIS LA team under increased scrutiny.

In “Hit List,” they also discovered that Mosley and her son are on a hit-list, as are the other members of the team. Thankfully they do not have the other members’ names, but that is something Mosley could use as a bargaining chip.

The episode kicked off with Mosley killing a member of the cartel. She then went off the grid, until Beale (Barrett Foa) discovered that Mosley was looking up information on a rival of the Molina cartel, which put the hit list out. The other cartel is under the leadership of Ella Juanega, whose boyfriend was killed by the Molinas. Mosley was also researching Juanega, and Hanna (LL Cool J) believed that Mosley might be willing to make a deal with Juanega to get her name off the hit list.

NCIS Deputy Director Louis Ochoa (Esai Morales), who arrived in Los Angeles with Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) to investigate the NCIS LA team’s activities, proved helpful again, giving the team the details on Juanega. Ochoa also let Beale and Jones (Renee Felice Smith) their office is known as the “graveyard” at Quantico, where careers go to die. Ochoa suggested using Mosley’s son to draw her out, but Callen and Hanna refused to go that route.

Mosley’s first step to getting in contact with Juanega was offering Callen’s personal information to a member of her cartel. She said she would give them details for the other members if she could meet Juanega.

Callen and Hanna tracked down Mosley, who was meeting with Juanega. They used a drone to monitor their discussion, during which Mosley offered Juanega the information on the team for $1 million. They had Beale hack into the car Juanega’s lackeys were driving with Mosley in it and stop it. Callen and Hanna tried to stop Mosley, but the scene broke into chaos when Molina assassins showed up. Mosley fled during the disaster. When they did talk to Mosley, she insisted she had everything under control.

Later, the team discovers Mosley’s plans to double-cross both cartels. She even plans to bring a member of NCIS to one of them. They figured she planned to abduct Ario (Max Martini). By the time Callen and Hanna get to Ario’s trailer, he and Mosley are gone.

Thanks to some clever tracking though, the team figured out where Mosley was meeting Juanega. But she did not show – only Juanega’s goons did with a bag of money. Surprisingly though, Molinas show up to pick up Ario and gunfire broke out between the two sides. Callen, Hanna and Blye (Daniela Ruah) start firing and the crowd dispersed.

This led to a confrontation between Mosley and Callen. Mosley said she was armed with fake names for the NCIS team. When Callen looks away, Mosley is gone. She needs to get her son and fled the scene.

Ario then revealed that he was in on the plan the entire time. The plan was to set up a war between the two cartels that would last long enough for her to disappear with her son.

In the last scene, Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) announced the end of his investigation. The team was cleared of any wrongdoing, since they all told him Mosley ran off to Mexico herself and they were only following her. Rogers ruled that she ordered them to Mexico without informing anyone else and that the Mexico mission was her responsibility.

