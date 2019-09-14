‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Gets an F-Bomb Greeting From Season 11 Guest Vinnie Jones

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 promises to be action-packed, especially now that Arrow veteran Vinnie Jones will have a guest role. Star Daniela Ruah spilled the beans on Instagram Thursday, featuring Jones using some language that will definitely not be featured in his episode. He told Ruah to “f— off,” a phrase CBS will only use if the network wants FCC complaints.

“Great guys. Great actors. Great fun to work with. Come back soon please,” Ruah wrote on Instagram in English and Spanish. The post included a photo of Ruah with actor Steve Valentine and the video with Jones cursing at her.

Jones, 54, is a retired pro footballer who turned to acting in 1998, starring in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He starred in ABC’s musical comedy Galavant as King Gareth and played Gunter Gustagsen in ABC’s Deception. CBS viewers should recognize him for his roles in a MacGyver episode in 2016 and two Elementary episodes in 2013. He played Danny “Brick” Brickwell in nine episodes of The CW’s Arrow.

As for Valentine, he starred as Dr. Nigel Townsend on Crossing Jordan. He has worked on Mike & Molly, Major Crimes, Rosewood, Hot in Cleveland, Supergirl and Modern Family. Valentine even had a role in the 2012 NCIS episode “Recovery.”

NCIS: LA‘s upcoming season will be filled with major changes, aside from Kensi Blye (Ruah) and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) now being married.

Barrett Foa will miss the first five episodes of the seasons so he can star in a St. Louis production of Angels in America. This means Eric Beale will be temporarily missing, and his mysterious mission will not be revealed until he comes back.

Showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill teased that Eric will get an “unbelievable job offer” and his return will not be easy. It is “a much bigger story where the work he was involved in takes a dark turn,” he told TV Line.

The new season will also pick up where Season 11 left off, with missiles being launched at Israel and Saudi Arabia by ISIS. The storyline brought back Mac (Catherine Bell) and Harm (David James Elliott) from JAG.

Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt) will also be the focus of a major story in Season 11. Her backstory will finally be explored. Hetty was absent for most of Season 10 as Hunt recovered from a car accident.

WWE star Bill Golberg will also reprise his role as Department of Justice Agent Lance Hamilton in an episode.

NCIS: LA returns on CBS Sunday, Sept. 29.

