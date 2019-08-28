‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Will Reveal Hetty’s Backstory in Season 11

NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its 11th season on Sept. 29, and one plot point fans can look forward to is the back story of Henrietta “Hetty” Lange. Hetty, played by Linda Hunt, is the Operations Manager for the Office of Special Projects in Los Angeles and oversees the Backroom Support Personnel. Throughout the show’s run, fans have gotten to learn more and more about Hetty, including the fact that she was once in the CIA and has a degree in computer science, and during one episode this season, the show will focus on even more of the story behind the character.

“[It] focuses on some of Hetty’s backstory, so that’s fun,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told CinemaBlend of the upcoming episode. It is currently unclear when said episode will air, though it will likely be during the first half of the season since it has already been written.

Hetty was absent from much of the first half of Season 10 due to Hunt having been in a car accident.

“I first want to say how much I appreciate the outpouring of support from the NCIS: Los Angeles fans following my car accident this summer,” the actress said in a statement at the time. “Though I had hoped to return to playing Hetty at the start of the season, I had to take some additional time to recover. I look forward to returning later this season.”

The character returned for the episode featuring Deeks and Kensi’s wedding, and Gemmill previously shared that Hunt was the one who wanted Hetty to officiate the ceremony.

“We were waiting for her to feel well enough where she was comfortable [returning]. Linda knew we were going to do the wedding and she really wanted to be the officiant,” he told CinemaBlend. “That was a real incentive for her. Even though she was maybe still on the road to recovery, she did not want to miss that wedding — for our show family it was pretty special and everybody wanted to be there. She soldiered on and came.”

Season 11 of NCIS: Los Angeles premieres on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

