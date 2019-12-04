‘NCIS: LA’ Hints at Major Character’s Departure, and Fans Sound off With Replacement Theories

NCIS: LA recently hinted that a major character may be departing, and fans have been sounding off with theories on who could replace them per major hints dropped this past season. According to Country Living, it’s been implied that Hetty — played by actress Linda Hunt — may be moving on, and possibly passing her position on to Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell. Notably, Hunt was previously in a car accident that sidelined her for much of the show’s previous season, with many presuming she would return in full. But now it seems as if the show has suggested she may be exiting for good.

Fans have since been commenting on the possibility of who could take over — if not Callen — with one tweeting, “My [NCIS: LA] guess? Fatima will come back to take Hetty’s position on the team. Skilled, well trained, cool headed, gone to DC for a special mission Hetty sent her on.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That convo between Callen and Hetty had to happen at some point, and I’m glad it happened now. It somehow is setting things up for the upcoming episode. But I am also glad that Callen said he does not want to take her place when the day comes,” another person said.

Hetty wants G to take over,,,Nell doesn’t have the the stomach for the job… #HettyKnowsAll… #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/vSQL3SpNiQ — Tony Fontane (@TMAN1138pm) November 25, 2019

“Hetty is passing the torch…..to G?” someone else asked, while a fourth fan tweeted, “Is Hetty kinda saying goodbye.”

“Holy… that scene between Callen and Hetty is so honest and touching. I don’t even have words for that. What a masterpiece by Mr. Olsen (and Mr. Babar)! can we have him write Callen from now on? that was beautiful,” one other fan wrote.

I’m literally crying right now because of how amazingly emotional this scene truly is, Linda Hunt / Hetty Lange just bringing those emotions to the forefront with an A+ performance. 😭 Also, for sure A+ to the actor playing the villainous killer of the (250th) episode.#NCISLA pic.twitter.com/MH5so2obsM — Tony Firth (@TonyCFirth) December 2, 2019

The most recent episode of NCIS: LA was the show’s 250th episode, a major milestone for any series.

In addition to O’Donnell and Hunt, the show also stars LL Cool J as Hanna, Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Barrett Foa as Eric and Renee Felice Smith as Nell.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.