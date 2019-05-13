‘NCIS: LA’ Fans Cheer for Return of ‘JAG’ Star David James Elliott as Harm

NCIS: Los Angeles fans were more than ready for the return of JAG star David James Elliott, who made his first appearance as Captain Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. since 2005.

In this weekend’s episode “The Guardian,” Hanna (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) traveled to the Persian Gulf to work with Harm, now a XO Captain, on the U.S.S. Allegiance. The NCIS team found ISIS sympathizers targeting U.S. aircraft carriers, and Harm was enlisted to help stop them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Harm made his first appearance in the episode, the NCIS producers had the original JAG theme playing in the background to really make fans emotional.

The only way Harm can make a entrance #NCISLA — helene (@helenes1101) May 13, 2019

After the episode was filmed in April, Elliott took to Twitter to share his excitement about returning to Harm for the first time in more than a decade.

“Well its been a whirlwind I just finished shooting my arc on NCIS LA as my old friend Harmon Rabb Jr. and I left the set and went directly to the airport to wing my way North to shoot again on Spinning Out the up coming Netflix show!- feeling exhilarated and also a little tired,” Elliott tweeted.

Harm! 🤗 I watched so much JAG with my dad, it’s like seeing an old friend. #NCISLA — Tamra (@TamraLikeCamera) May 13, 2019

“The Guardian” is the first half of a two-parter. Next week’s episode, “False Flag,” will feature the return of Lt. Colonel Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie (Catherine Bell), who is brought in by Hetty (Linda Hunt) to help get information from a Russian diplomat. It is also the first time fans have seen Mac in action since 2005.

“Bringing Harmon Rabb to work with [the Los Angeles NCIS team] makes for a formidable coalition, and both entities are going to need all the help they can get when confronted with the greatest challenge of their careers,” NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner and JAG vet R. Scott Gimmell told TVLine in March. “[As a writer and producer] I did the first four seasons of JAG with him, so to be able to work together again in and of itself is great. But to do so with the same character, on our show, this many years later… that’s pretty damn amazing.”

There have been rumors that the two-part NCIS: Los Angeles season finale would be a back-door pilot for a JAG revival. However, CBS has not commented on that and it was not among the shows CBS picked up before its upfront presentation to advertisers this week.

While it is not clear if Elliott will be playing Harm again any time soon, he will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Spinning Out. The drama centers on an ice skater who tries to revive her career by joining a bad-boy partner, which also puts her in danger of revealing a dark secret. Kata Scodelario and Mitchell Edwards also star, and the series is expected to debut later this year.

The NCIS: LA Season 10 finale airs Sunday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS