‘NCIS’ Introduces ‘General Hospital’ Star as Major Character’s New Girlfriend

NCIS introduced a new love interest for one of the team members, and it’s a familiar face for daytime soap fans. The CBS crime procedural dropped a bomb when Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) revealed he was seeing someone new. The news came as a surprise for some fans who hoped him and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) would get together. The introduction of the new character came with some surprises and hilarious twists.

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 17, Episode 7: “No Vacancy”

Tuesday’s new episode revolved around the murder of a marine that led the team to find a massive network of live-streaming cameras used to spy guests in a Virginia motel.

The episode started with Torres arriving late to work after getting busy shopping for toys for his new girlfriend Elena Devol (Lisa LoCicero). He said that while he usually has a “no rugrats” policy, he thinks it’s worth it because of how much he likes her.

After discovering the cameras, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres return to headquarters where Bishop (Emily Wickersham) introduces them to Richard, Elena’s son. Torres is shocked to learn how much older his new girlfriend’s son is than he expected, which Bishop fiound very amusing.

The conversation is interrupted when Ducky (David McCallum) stops by with coloring books for Nick’s visitor, who they all expected would be much younger. The hilarious interaction ends with awkwardness, including Richard giving Bishop a flirty look before walking out.

Later, the show gives us the first peek at Elena when she meets Torres for dinner. She apologizes for not being more forthcoming about her son’s age. The dinner turns awkward when Richard arrives with his own date, Bishop. Elena and Richard decide to make the coincidence and occasion and do a double date.

While the dinner had its awkward moments, they coincidentally had a request to get a break in their investigation that pulled them out of it. The day after Bishop and Torres had an awkward conversation about what happened. Torres says he doesn’t care about who she sees as long as he doesn’t care either. She says he doesn’t care either, but then Torres tells Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) about the drama. Jimmy tells him they should keep things professional, and recalled the dramatic relationship between Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo).

After making an arrest on the dramatic case, Torres is uncharacteristically quiet. Bishop tells him to stop being dramatic. He says she is like “a sister” to him. At that point Torres says he broke up with Elena because it’s complicated, but he won’t give more details. Looks like there might still be a spark left for them after all.

General Hospital fans will recognize LoCicero as Olivia Falconeri. The actress has played the role in the ABC daytime soap since 2008. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in the supporting actress category in 2015.

What do you think about Torres’ new relationship? NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.