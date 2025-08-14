‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Joins ‘Watson’ Season 2

An NCIS: Hawai’i star is returning to CBS with a new role on Watson.

Deadline reports that Noah Mills will recur in the upcoming second season of the medical drama, premiering in October.

Mills is set to portray Beck Wythe, “who has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.”

Pictured: Noah Mills as Jesse Boone. (Photo by Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images)

Once Upon a Time star Robert Carlyle has also recently joined Watson, as the thought-to-be-dead Sherlock Holmes. Watson stars Morris Chestnut as the titular doctor, with the cast also including Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Mills’ addition to Watson reunites him with Chestnut, as the two previously starred in NBC’s short-lived drama The Enemy Within.

Mills is best known for his role as Jesse Boone on NCIS: Hawai’i, which was canceled after three seasons in 2024. He’s also appeared in Sex and the City 2, 2 Broke Girls, The Brave, The Baker and the Beauty, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He also portrayed Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend in the music video for “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in 2012.

Season 2 of Watson was set to premiere during midseason 2026, but was moved up after the new FBI offshoot, CIA, had to be delayed. In the new season, after Watson purposely killed the villainous James Moriarty in the Season 1 finale, he and his fellows remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world’s most rare diseases for their clinic’s patients. “With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past – one that lies hidden within his own body.”

It will be exciting to see Noah Mills back on the Eye network, and there will be much more to look forward to when Watson returns. Season 2 of the medical drama premieres on Monday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.