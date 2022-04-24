'NCIS' Fans Are Worried Major Character Is Leaving Following Cryptic Post

Fans of NCIS were left feeling a tad bit worried for one of their main characters earlier this month. While it doesn't seem like fans are in any danger of losing someone on the show, we are nearing the end of the TV season. That means anything could happen out of nowhere on most shows.

But for fans of Wilmer Valderrama and his character Torres, they were given a scare and a treat due to a recent solo episode. He was faced with a return from his past named Reymundo Diaz, a criminal taken down in an undercover case and looks to get some retribution six years later. While this typically wouldn't be an issue, Torres is flying solo, and he's only as prepared as he can be against a gun-toting man bent on revenge.

"A convicted killer with access to serious firepower is hunting you," Vance tells Torres in the trailer for the April 13 episode. "Then we better find him first," Valderrama replies.

Scroll down to see how some of the fans responded to Torres' brush with death and the flood of well wishes that were posted to a fictional character. While the episode has since aired, there is some serious question on Valderrama's future due to his role in the upcoming Disney live-action Zorro. We'll wait and see if these fears come true.