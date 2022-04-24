'NCIS' Fans Are Worried Major Character Is Leaving Following Cryptic Post
Fans of NCIS were left feeling a tad bit worried for one of their main characters earlier this month. While it doesn't seem like fans are in any danger of losing someone on the show, we are nearing the end of the TV season. That means anything could happen out of nowhere on most shows.
But for fans of Wilmer Valderrama and his character Torres, they were given a scare and a treat due to a recent solo episode. He was faced with a return from his past named Reymundo Diaz, a criminal taken down in an undercover case and looks to get some retribution six years later. While this typically wouldn't be an issue, Torres is flying solo, and he's only as prepared as he can be against a gun-toting man bent on revenge.
"A convicted killer with access to serious firepower is hunting you," Vance tells Torres in the trailer for the April 13 episode. "Then we better find him first," Valderrama replies.
Scroll down to see how some of the fans responded to Torres' brush with death and the flood of well wishes that were posted to a fictional character. While the episode has since aired, there is some serious question on Valderrama's future due to his role in the upcoming Disney live-action Zorro. We'll wait and see if these fears come true.
Let The Bear Get His Paws On Ya
Tonight, @NCIS_CBS at 9pm on @CBS #NCIS pic.twitter.com/URP4ftSYMu— Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) April 18, 2022
"I love Torres. He just needs a hug," one final fan added on a later post, covering the latest episode of the series focusing on the aftermath.prevnext
Been Through A Lot
🙏🏽— Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) April 19, 2022
"Nick has been through so much this year. Guy can't catch a break," a fan wrote referencing the roller coaster season NCIS has had so far. Will he be a victim of the craziness? Who knows.
Very Good! Very Worrisome!
Oh, this looks very good. And worrisome!— Liz: Legitimate Salvage 🌻 (@Chasing_Liz) April 18, 2022
"Oh no my poor ray of sunshine(Nicholas Torres)," another fan wrote, hoping for the best for the character.
The Mark of Z!
April 13, 2022
"I know that you are going to be playing Zorro, I just pray they don't kill off Torres. My heart can't take it!" a third wrote, referencing the Disney role.
Be Strong
Be strong , Agent Torres, don’t lose your cool. We’re rooting for you to work things out.— Denise T (@DeniseKT052951) April 15, 2022
"Ooohh.. no! Please be safe! We can't [lose] you too," another fan added, possibly referencing the changes we've seen on the show recently. The biggest being Mark Harmon's exit from the series at the start of this season.prevnext
Please Don't Die
"Please don't die," one fan wrote in the Instagram comments, prompting a snippy reply from Valderrama.