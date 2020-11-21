'NCIS' Fans Fawn Over Fornell's New Ponytail in Season 18 Premiere

NCIS returned on Tuesday night with a thrilling season premiere. The Season 18 kickoff saw the team try to recover a stolen corpse a criminal swiped from the NCIS autopsy room. Meanwhile, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with longtime ally Fornell (Joe Spano) to take on a drug cartel. While these plots are engaging, viewers zoned in on something cosmetic: Fornell's hair.

Fornell is now sporting a ponytail, which surprised many longtime NCIS viewers. The character, who's appeared on 51 episodes of the CBS drama, typically has short hair, but he's let loose in 2020 and allowed it to grow out. Fan chatter about the look was lively. Scroll through to see some of the best reactions to the change.