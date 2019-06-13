‘NCIS’ Fans Are Still Confused Over Pauley Perrette’s Comments About Mark Harmon

Pauley Perrette’s very public feud with her former NCIS co-star Mark Harmon has left many fans scratching their heads in confusion.

After the former Abby Sciuto-playing actress took to Twitter last week to blast Harmon and a number of alleged behind-the-scenes incidents, including physical assault, that she claims led to her losing her job, fans of the CBS crime drama have taken to the social media platform with their own commentary on the matter.

“Wait… is it about Mark Harmon? I’m lost,” one person wrote.

“You need to explain. What do you mean Mark Harmon attacked you? In what way?” another asked.

ncis fans on twitter: pic.twitter.com/JUpGSSUYIb — three older brothers (@crushingonbish) June 7, 2019

The confusion among fans was prompted after Perrette, who departed the popular series in 2018 following more than 10 seasons, took to Twitter on June 6 to speak out about the incidents that she claims led to her exit from the series.

In the now-deleted tweets, Perrette had addressed the on-set incident in which Harmon’s rescue dog had attacked a crew member. Sharing a photo of the injuries, the actress alleged she was “physically assaulted” after speaking out following the attack.

It had previously been reported that Perrette exited NCIS during season 15 because of a behind-the-scenes feud with Harmon, which was sparked after his dog bit a crew member in October 2016, leaving them with 16 stitches. Perrette reportedly continued to speak up about the situation after Harmon continued to bring the dog on set.

In a second deleted tweet, the actress declared she would never reprise her role as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for fear of Harmon.

Perrette concluded her fiery tweets by defending herself and her decision to speak out, writing, “The GOOD STUFF!… Sorry about the former truths. This is the future. (Gap year and lots of therapy!) just needed to tell the truth and move ON! Love you guys!”

In the days since her initial posting, more information regarding the alleged incidents have arisen, with sources telling TMZ that Perrette’s tweets had been referencing two separate incidents – the previously reported 2016 incident as well as a 2017 incident in which Harmon “body checked” her while on set, an action that was allegedly “payback” for speaking out.