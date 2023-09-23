'NCIS' Director Says Studio Didn't Want David McCallum to Play Ducky

If the studio had their way, David McCallum would not have played Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on NCIS. During a new oral history conducted by The Hollywood Reporter in honor of the show's 20th anniversary, director James Whitmore Jr. admitted that the studio weren't particularly fond of McCallum in the role. "The studio said, 'No way, we're not casting this old character actor in the role,'" Whitmore Jr. shared.

He went on, "And Don [Bellisario] said, 'If you don't, we're not doing the show.' He was that serious about it. The studio went with it, and of course, David McCallum is gold." It's hard to imagine anyone else playing the beloved head M.E., and luckily, the studio folded. McCallum has portrayed Ducky since the beginning. While he's not on the show as much in recent seasons, he is still a prominent figure. When he does pop up from time to time, you can't help but smile seeing his face.

It was also revealed during the oral history that The Silence of the Lambs star Scott Glenn was being considered for the role of Ducky, as well as the role of Gibbs. He turned it down, though. It was a good thing because had he not, who knows how different NCIS would have been. McCallum brings just the right energy and personality to Ducky, both a friend and colleague to the team. So much so that he became a historian at NCIS after retiring as M.E. because they didn't want to see him leave. Hopefully, he will be seen more during the upcoming 21st season, whenever that airs.

While there has been a rotating cast throughout the show's 20-season run, Ducky is one of just three who are still on the show that have been since the beginning. Sean Murray's Tim McGee and Brian Dietzen's Jimmy Palmer are the other two. The show would not be what it is without those three or the rest of the cast. McCallum is Ducky, and no one else would have been able to play him. Luckily, we don't have to worry about anyone else playing him.

Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's going to be a while until fans are reunited with Ducky Mallard and the rest of the NCIS team. However, there are still reruns on CBS going through the end of the year as part of the network's 2023 fall schedule, so at least that's something. All 20 seasons are also streaming on Paramount+, so there are a lot of ways to get your Ducky fix.