‘NCIS’ Sneak Peek: Bishop and Torres Get Cozy Undercover

When NCIS returns from it’s midseason break, there will be a possible romantic storyline revolving around two of the show’s leading agents.

Special Agents Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) are sent undercover in the midseason return episode, “High Tide.”

The two pose as a criminal couple in a sting operation to bust up illegal drug-running in a Norfolk, Virginia marina.

While this acting display is sure to bring them together, it may lead to more than that.

Photos shared by TV Line show the couple getting rather cozy with one another. One shot shows the couple possibly preparing for a kiss. Another sees Torres draping his arm around Bishop as they talk to someone.

There’s no telling if this display will lead to something more with the two, as it could just be them deep undercover. However, maybe the minds behind NCIS want to shake things up and get a romantic subplot running underneath the rest of season 15’s episodes.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Cliff Lipson