‘NCIS’ Abby Meets Agent Sloane in a Wonderfully Awkward Encounter

NCIS‘ newest character met one of the series most loved on this week’s Halloween special, and things got awkward.

In one of the first scenes of Tuesday night’s episode, entitled “Trapped,” Agent Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello) greets forensic specialist Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette). Abby is very taken aback by the visit and things instantly get awkward.

It turns out, Abby has been actively avoiding Sloane and has been tracking her routine just to avoid a meeting.

Abby’s awkwardness playing against Sloane’s cool and approachable attitude led to an entertaining encounter that fans at home just couldn’t get enough of.

Any Abby is the best. lol #NCIS — Sheryl Hartsel (@sherylhartsel84) November 1, 2017

What is up with Abby? #NCIS — Sherry 🙂 (@smackalalala) November 1, 2017

Abby doesn’t seem to like Sloane much 😂#NCIS — 🎃Ophelia Pulse👻 (@bellalunaleenie) November 1, 2017

