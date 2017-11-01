‘NCIS’ Abby Meets Agent Sloane in a Wonderfully Awkward Encounter

NCIS‘ newest character met one of the series most loved on this week’s Halloween special, and things got awkward.
In one of the first scenes of Tuesday night’s episode, entitled “Trapped,” Agent Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello) greets forensic specialist Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette). Abby is very taken aback by the visit and things instantly get awkward.
Awkward Abby is the best. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/TUzbYgbgJm— NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) November 1, 2017
It turns out, Abby has been actively avoiding Sloane and has been tracking her routine just to avoid a meeting.
Abby’s awkwardness playing against Sloane’s cool and approachable attitude led to an entertaining encounter that fans at home just couldn’t get enough of.
See some of the reactions below.
Come on Abs…..play nice 😂😂😂 #ncis— Bud #TEAMRED (@BudKinches) November 1, 2017
Any Abby is the best. lol #NCIS— Sheryl Hartsel (@sherylhartsel84) November 1, 2017
What is up with Abby? #NCIS— Sherry 🙂 (@smackalalala) November 1, 2017
Abby doesn’t seem to like Sloane much 😂#NCIS— 🎃Ophelia Pulse👻 (@bellalunaleenie) November 1, 2017
NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.
Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming