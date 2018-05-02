‘NCIS’: The 10 Most Memorable Abby Moments

The moment NCIS fans have been dreading for almost a year is here: Pauley Perrette‘s final two episodes.

As part of a two-week farewell special, Perrette’s Abby Sciuto will bow out from the long-running CBS drama after 15 seasons in what will surely be an emotional goodbye for both audience and the show’s cast.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

“Bete Noire”

Season 1, episode 16: An episode that put Abby in the middle of a big case. Being afraid of going into autopsy, she prevents herself from being kidnapped. The best moment came at the end of the episode, when she gets over her fear and falls asleep on the autopsy table.

“Bloodbath”

Season 3, episode 21: The team searches for a murderer and soon discovers a man who cleans up crime scenes for a living, who also happens to be Abby’s ex and current stalker. Throughout the hours, the team rallies around Abby as the man comes closer and closer to her. In the end, he’s not responsible for the murder, but Gibbs arrests him for something much worse.

“Witch Hunt”

Season 4, episode 6: NCIS knows how to make fans happy with their Halloween episodes. During season 4’s “Witch Hunt”, the team works to investigate a little girl being kidnapped during the holiday. Abby is not on the episode much, but she stands out in her one scene, stunning viewers with her Marilyn Monroe costume.

“Cover Story”

Season 4, episode 20: The episode spends much of its time focused on McGee and a mysterious figure posting copies of his unpublished manuscript as an excuse to kill people. Abby finds herself in the middle of the drama when the man decides she is a threat. A standout reveal definitely comes when viewers find out Abby hangs out with bowling nuns.

“Dog Tags”

Season 5, episode 13: Everything is better when it involves dogs, even crime shows. After a canine friend is found at a crime scene, and attacks McGee, Abby is convinced the animal is not responsible for the murder. The hour showcases Abby as an advocate for animal rights and features some great moments with the four-legged guest star.

“Toxic”

Season 6, episode 21: Abby helps the FBI on a case where she goes to a hospital to figure out what happened to a late scientist’s lab. As she works she realizes there’s a bigger secret underneath and continues to prove herself as our favorite character when she rescues a slew of test bunnies.

“Cracked”

Season 8, episode 6: The team works on a case where Abby feels connected to the victim. She becomes obsessed with solving the murder. The episode shone a spotlight on the investigator’s commitment to doing right by victims.

“Enemy on the Hill”

Season 9, episode 4: Who can forget the time Abby agreed to donate a kidney? During the season 9 episode, Abby not only finds out she has a long lost brother, she also realizes she was adopted.

“Up in Smoke”

Season 9, episode 23: This episode was part of the Deering storyline, a dark time on the series that had its few lighter moments thanks to Abby. As Palmer’s best man, everyone’s favorite forensic scientist seemingly planned one hell of a bachelor party — which we never saw onscreen — but her costume for it was certainly memorable.

“Hit and Run”

Season 10, episode 13: Perhaps one of Abby’s best episodes, viewers get an insight into the character’s life as a younger person (pigtails and all) and we find out the backstory that led to her becoming involved with forensics in the first place.

What are some of your favorite Abby moments? Find out how her story wraps up Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by her last episode on May 8.