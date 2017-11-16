NBCUniversal Cable to Shut Down Chiller Channel

It has recently been announced that NBCUniversal will be shutting down Chiller, their “round-the-clock” horror channel.

Effective Jan. 1, Chiller will no longer be available, according to a report from Variety.

This decision is just one on a string of channel cancellations from NBCUniversal lately.

Earlier in the year, both Esquire Network and the mystery channel Cloo were shut down by NBCUniversal due to the unfortunate situation of both channels on the verge of loosing distribution.

While it can been frustrating for die-hard viewers to see smaller, more niche channels they love get the axe, the reason that typically has to happen is so that the parent network can allocate more time, energy, and money to meatier products and programming.

In this case, Networks like USA Network, Syfy, Bravo and E! all stand to potentially benefit.

While Chiller has no current original programming, it was the home of of the first season of Slasher, an original horror anthology series.

The first season was subtitled “The Executioner,” but then the show moved to Netflix for it’s second season and is subtitled “Guilty Party.”