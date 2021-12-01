Beloved News Anchor Retiring After 37 Years

Veteran Los Angeles journalist Patrick Healy is retiring after 37 years covering Southern California, NBC4 announced Wednesday. Healy decided to retire to spend more time with his family, the NBC-owned station said. The beloved award-winning journalist’s final day at the network will be Dec. 31.

“I am extremely fortunate to have been given a chance to be a part of the best news shop In Los Angeles, and then be able to work the better part of my career with the most talented, most dedicated – and most caring – journalists in the TV news business,” Healy said. “Though technology revolutionized the industry during my four decades with NBC4, what has not changed is the commitment to doing our very best to cover the news that matters to our viewers’ lives.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Veteran NBC4 journalist @PatrickNBCLA is retiring after 37 years as a dominant force in breaking news and award-winning storytelling across Southern California. His last day on-air will be December 31. https://t.co/JMJFBcuyR9 pic.twitter.com/VVjozbYnUE — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) December 1, 2021

Healy joined NBC4 in 1984 and covered almost every major story in Southern California for almost four decades. He covered the trial of the police officers who were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King, the attack of Bryan Snow at Dodger Stadium’s parking lot, and the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray in the death of Michael Jackson. He also produced major stories about veterans. He worked on NBC4’s “Life Connected” story that profiled veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder who developed sensors to reduce traumatic brain injuries. He reported on homeless veterans living near the West Los Angeles Veteran Administration hospital. When he wasn’t reporting, he also hosted charitable and community events. Most recently, he focused on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on life in Los Angeles.

During his career, he won several awards for his work. This year, he received the Radio and Television News Reporting Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2015, Healy and other NBC4 journalists received a Los Angeles Area Emmy for their special on the 50th anniversary of the Watts Riots. In 2014, he received a John Swett Award for Media Excellence for his investigation on a school district’s handling of teacher misconduct allegations.

“It will be tough not to see Patrick reporting the biggest stories of the day in a way only he can,” NBC4 President and General Manager Steve Carlston said. “I will always admire him for his integrity and professionalism, and I wish him well as he enjoys a much-deserved retirement with his family.” NBC4 Vice President of News Renee Washington praised Healy for setting a “high standard in broadcast journalism that has made our news operations shine every day.”