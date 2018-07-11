Michael Jackson Doctor Claims Joe Jackson ‘Chemically Castrated’ Son

Michael Jackson’s doctor has opened up about Joe Jackson since his sudden passing, accusing him of “chemically castrating” the iconic star.

The Jackson family patriarch was notorious for being hard on his famous children, but Michael’s former doctor, Conrad Murray, says that the world still does not know the full extent of it. In a new video published by The Blast, Dr. Murray eviscerates Joe, referring to him as “one of the worst fathers in history.”

Most shockingly of all, Dr. Murray seemed to confirm the rumors that Michael was chemically castrated during puberty in order to maintain his signature sound as a singer. While listing some of Joe’s harshest treatments of his son, Murray drew viewers’ attention to “the fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice,” calling it “beyond words.”

According to the report, Michael was given hormone injections as a child to postpone the onset of puberty. This theory has existed for many years, though Murray said it has not been confirmed by a medical professional.

In the video, Murray cast his own relationship with Jackson in a different light as well. He claimed to be close with the singer, despite being the doctor who was convicted of manslaughter over his death.

“I knew and cared for Michael very well, and he told me of the many sufferings at the hands of his father that he encountered,” he said. It was dreadful, beyond imagination and words. I would not shed a single tear for the passing of this cruel and evil man, Joe Jackson.”

Murray made his feelings perfectly clear when he revealed his assumption for Joe’s fate in the afterlife.

“It is said that only the good die young,” he said. “I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell.”

Murray himself dealt with a lot of similar criticism and ill wishes in 2009, when Michael Jackson passed away. He was the singer‘s doctor at the time, and was convicted of administering a lethal dose of Propofol to Michael. The powerful anesthetic was determined to have killed the singer. Murray served two years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Still, Michael’s loathing of his father was no secret, as many of his close friends in life report that he talked about Joe Jackson with contempt. After his passing, it was revealed that Michael had written Joe out of his will entirely.

Joe Jackson died on June 27. He was reportedly laid to rest not far from his son.